Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Price

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,141,000 after purchasing an additional 255,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

