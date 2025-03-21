Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Tucows Trading Up 0.5 %

TCX stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Tucows has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $33,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,105,943.78. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 14,260 shares of company stock valued at $240,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 307.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

