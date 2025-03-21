UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $525.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.07. 132,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.12. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 560.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 153.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

