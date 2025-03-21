United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%.

United-Guardian Stock Down 4.4 %

UG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.73. United-Guardian has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

