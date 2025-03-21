United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.



