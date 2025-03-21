Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $73.38 Average PT from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPST

Upstart Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This trade represents a 42.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182 in the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.