Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 1,460 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,460 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $19,082.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,724.67. The trade was a 27.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,081 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $17,458.15.

On Friday, February 14th, Olivier Marie sold 335 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $5,520.80.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Olivier Marie sold 257 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

