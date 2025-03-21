Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 9,075 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 9,075 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $118,610.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,294.87. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $852,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $341,120.30.

Upwork Price Performance

Upwork stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Upwork by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,498,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,405,000 after buying an additional 5,289,493 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,303,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,078 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 397,997 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,436,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 803,929 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Upwork by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,334,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 260,274 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

