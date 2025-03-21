US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $171,107,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in US Foods by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in US Foods by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $48,611,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USFD opened at $63.35 on Friday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

