Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.81. Valneva shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Valneva had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valneva stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $589.14 million, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

