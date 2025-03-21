Value Stocks To Research – March 18th

Intel, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, D-Wave Quantum, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Reddit, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares that investors believe are priced lower than their intrinsic or fundamental value, based on metrics like earnings, dividends, or book value. They often exhibit low price-to-earnings ratios and can offer stable dividend yields, appealing to investors who expect the market to eventually recognize their underlying worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. 92,376,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,097,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 56,392,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,159,854. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $522.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,280. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.31. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $528.38.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 136,366,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,762,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,043,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,280. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.16 and its 200 day moving average is $239.04. The stock has a market cap of $655.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Reddit (RDDT)

NYSE:RDDT traded down $15.99 on Tuesday, reaching $109.57. 10,445,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,474. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.49. 9,793,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,728,318. The stock has a market cap of $492.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

