Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,447,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

