Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

