Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lowered by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

