Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

