Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.79 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.09.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

