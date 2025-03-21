Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

