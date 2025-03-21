Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 71,432 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 273.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,166.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,534,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,052,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.65 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

