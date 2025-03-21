Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $259.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

