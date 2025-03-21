Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

VTIP opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

