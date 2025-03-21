Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day moving average of $241.89. The company has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

