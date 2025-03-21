Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $543.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

