Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $520.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $543.63 and a 200-day moving average of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

