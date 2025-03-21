Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 98,201 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,426,000 after buying an additional 1,194,696 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

