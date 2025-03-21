Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1909 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $63.46. 4,668,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

