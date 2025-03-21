Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $360,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $278.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

