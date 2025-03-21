Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,304 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

VUSB opened at $49.78 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

