Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

