Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

