Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.19 and its 200 day moving average is $216.52. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

