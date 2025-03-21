VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 382 ($4.95). 5,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 30,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378 ($4.90).
VietNam Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 397.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.63.
VietNam Company Profile
The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation.
Vietnam Holding (VNH) has been firmly committed to applying sound sustainability criteria at the heart of its investment approach for ten years now.
