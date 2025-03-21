Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 197.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in CRH by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

CRH Trading Down 1.2 %

CRH stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

