Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,749 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.58.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

