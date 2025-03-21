Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of VNOM opened at $45.37 on Friday. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.