Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Sold by Yiheng Capital Management L.P.

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,630 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.6% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. Equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

