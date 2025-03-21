VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX International Price Performance

VOXX International stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. VOXX International has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $168.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 18.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

About VOXX International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 203,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 139,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

Further Reading

