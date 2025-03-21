VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

CNP stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Get Our Latest Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.