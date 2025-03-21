VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 140.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,313.44. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $478,460. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.