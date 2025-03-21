Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Cut by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $687.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares in the company, valued at $52,485,124.40. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,777 shares of company stock worth $18,001,116 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

