Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,883 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $173.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

