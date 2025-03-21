Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,765 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.