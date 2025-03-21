Wayfinding Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

