Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cintas by 297.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after buying an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 309.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after buying an additional 6,235,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 308.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $194.46 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $158.10 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.92.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

