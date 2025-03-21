Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $243,000 in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Group International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 224,023 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 671,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 201,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,046 shares during the period.

Shares of CGIE stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

