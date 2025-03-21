Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $371,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 230,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,141,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,180,000 after buying an additional 129,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.