Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $811,000 Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14,999.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,247,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 612,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,624,000 after acquiring an additional 474,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 394,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,317,000 after acquiring an additional 344,491 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

