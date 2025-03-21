Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPEM stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

