Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $16.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

SPYV stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

