Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.63 and last traded at $190.63. Approximately 52 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.

Webco Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.85.

Get Webco Industries alerts:

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.