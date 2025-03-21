Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for CAVA Group Earnings

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CAVA Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

Get Our Latest Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.10 and a beta of 3.58. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $172.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $84,336.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,039.68. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CAVA Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,561,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.